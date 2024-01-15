Prescott completed 41 of 60 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 48-32 wild-card loss to the Packers. He added 45 rushing yards on six carries, and also ran in a two-point conversion.

While the final numbers were fantastic from a volume perspective, most of Prescott's production came in the second half when the game was well out of reach -- the Cowboys were in a 27-7 hole at halftime and never got a whole lot closer. That deficit was created in part by a pick-six off Prescott on a 64-yard interception return by Darnell Savage in the second quarter which typified the QB's first-half struggles. Prescott put together an excellent regular season, completing a career-high 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards and a league-leading 36 TDs against nine INTs, but another early exit from the postseason could have owner/GM Jerry Jones taking a long look at whether he's worth a top-of-market contract extension this offseason.