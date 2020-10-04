Prescott completed 41 of 58 pass attempts for 502 yards, four touchdowns and one interception Sunday against the Browns. He also carried two times for 12 yards in the 49-38 loss to the Browns.

Prescott set a new career best in passing yardage as he attempted to help his team battle back from yet another deficit. He connected for two touchdowns with CeeDee Lamb while adding scores to Amari Cooper and Dalton Schultz as well. Unfortunately, Prescott's lone interception on the day came in the final minutes as Dallas looked to draw near after closing a significant gap, sealing another disappointing outcome. Prescott's tendency to play from behind has been a huge boon to his fantasy value thus far, as he's on pace for an unsustainable 6,760 yards and 36 touchdowns through a quarter of a season. Next Sunday's game script against the Giants could be slightly different, but Prescott should still be considered a top fantasy option for that contest.