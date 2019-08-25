Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Tosses TD pass before exiting
Prescott completed two of five pass attempts for 22 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
After misfiring on both of his attempts on the initial drive, Prescott took advantage of a short field on the next possession, which he concluded with a nifty 12-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup. He then gave way to Cooper Rush and has seemingly seen his final action of the preseason schedule. The fourth-year signal caller has led the first-team offense efficiently in limited action and appears ready to go. Of course, Prescott's unsettled contract situation and the absence of teammate Ezekiel Elliott could be distracting, but he could flourish in what should be an improved offensive scheme.
