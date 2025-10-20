Prescott completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 264 yards and three touchdowns while taking five carries for seven yards in Sunday's 44-22 rout of the Commanders.

Prescott welcomed his favorite target CeeDee Lamb (ankle) back with open arms and a beautifully-placed ball for a 74-yard touchdown on Dallas' final possession of the first quarter. The 31-year-old Prescott finished the contest registering at least three touchdown passes for the fourth consecutive week. A red-hot Prescott upped his season totals to 1,881 passing yards and 16 touchdowns on a career-best 72 percent completion rate through seven starts. With all of his weapons back at full strength, Prescott should be treated as a top-10 fantasy QB heading into next Sunday's tilt against Denver.