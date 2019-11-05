Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Tosses three touchdowns in win

Prescott completed 22 of 35 passes for 257 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 37-18 win over the Giants. He also rushed three times for 12 yards.

Prescott got off to a poor start, throwing a pick on his very first pass, but would rally to put together an otherwise strong showing. His 42-yard touchdown to Blake Jarwin got the Cowboys going before halftime, and then his top two wideouts made similarly special plays in the second half. Michael Gallup acrobatically leapt into the end zone on a 15-yard reception to start the fourth quarter, before Amari Cooper raced 45 yards untouched to effectively close the game out on the next drive. Those scores gave Prescott his third outing with at least three touchdown tosses this season, putting him in a good place ahead of Week 10's visit from the Vikings.