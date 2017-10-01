Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Tosses three touchdowns

Prescott completed 20 of 36 passes for 252 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 35-30 loss to the Rams.

Prescott directed the Cowboys to scores on each of the team's four possessions in the first half, leading to 24 points and 295 yards of offense. However, the Rams matched them punch for punch, and as Dallas appeared stuck in the mud throughout the third and fourth quarters, the visitors routinely put together lengthy drives. Down eight points with less than 10 minutes remaining, Prescott connected with James Hanna on a 28-yard touchdown, but three attempts at the two-point conversion, courtesy of penalties on both sides, couldn't knot things up at 32. Finally, after the two-minute warning, a late 10-play drive eventually ended just a yard shy of another first down. Prescott will aim to bounce back in a Week 5 showdown with the Packers next Sunday.