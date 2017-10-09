Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Totals four touchdowns Sunday
Prescott completed 25 of 36 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Packers. He added 37 rushing yards and a score on four carries.
The Cowboys got off to a fast start Sunday behind Prescott's first time ever throwing three scores before halftime. Even though he wasn't able to hold onto the lead through game's end, fantasy owners should still be pleased with the quarterback's overall production -- especially the 11-yard touchdown run he ripped off in the fourth quarter. Now, after throwing for over 250 yards and three scores in consecutive weeks, Prescott gets a bye in Week 6 before traveling to San Francisco for an inviting matchup with the 49ers in Week 7.
