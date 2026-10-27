Prescott completed 15 of 27 passes for 212 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two rushes for eight yards in the Cowboys' 38-21 win over the Eagles on Monday night. He also had a two-point conversion run.

The Cowboys were able to keep Prescott upright throughout the night, and the veteran signal-caller leveraged the solid protection into his first multi-touchdown-pass tally since Week 2. Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb (nine, 16 yards) and George Pickens (21 yards) for his trio of scoring strikes, and although his 55.6 percent completion rate was a season low, Prescott was able to steer clear of interceptions after throwing two apiece in Weeks 5 and 6. Prescott now has 1,851 passing yards and a 13:5 TD:INT going into a favorable Week 8 home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.