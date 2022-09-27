Prescott (thumb) said after the Cowboys' win Monday over the Giants that he's preparing to return for the team's Week 5 matchup with the Rams, Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today reports. "Nah, probably not," Prescott said, when asked about his availability for the Cowboys' Week 4 game against Washington. "But Week 5 against the Rams? That's the one I'm looking at."

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones seemingly supported Prescott's belief that a Week 5 return is plausible, noting Tuesday in a radio appearance that he expects the quarterback to play in a week or two, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Jones also noted that Prescott's recovery from right thumb surgery has been "nothing short of amazing," but the 29-year-old's chances of being ready to play Oct. 9 in Los Angeles will hinge on his ability to grip and throw the football without limitations. Jane Slater of NFL Network adds that Prescott has experienced no swelling in his thumb since having stitches removed a few days ago, so he could be ready to resume some light throwing this week, even though the Cowboys seem to be proceeding as though Cooper Rush will continue to start Sunday against Washington.