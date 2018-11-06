Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Two touchdowns, two turnovers in loss
Prescott completed 21 of 31 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 28-14 loss to the Titans. He also rushed twice for 11 yards and lost a fumble.
Prescott got Dallas into scoring position on each of its first three drives, but experienced mixed results following a missed field goal to start. After hooking up with new weapon Amari Cooper on a four-yard touchdown on the Cowboys' second series, Prescott forced a throw in the end zone to Cooper on the team's third possession, resulting in an interception. While Prescott would find Allen Hurns for a 23-yard score before halftime, one of the five sacks he took resulted in a lost fumble early in the third quarter. Unable to get much going afterward, it was overall another frustrating performance for Dallas' offense, even though Prescott passed for multiple scores for the third time this season. To make matters worse, the team now faces a Week 10 trip to the defending-champion Eagles.
