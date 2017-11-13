Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Under constant pressure in loss
Prescott completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 176 yards and rushed six times for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys 27-7 loss to Atlanta. He also lost two fumbles.
Missing key cogs on offense and defense, this game was a mess for Dallas on both sides of the ball. The absence of OT Tyron Smith (groin) particularly affected Prescott, as the second-year quarterback was sacked eight times in addition to the two lost fumbles. It was the second time in the last three contests that the Mississippi State product was held without a touchdown pass. Nevertheless, his rushing ability can always bail his fantasy owners out, as it did on Sunday. He continues to be a top-tier QB heading into a Week 11 matchup with Philadelphia.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Three total touchdowns versus Chiefs•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Passes for season-low yardage total•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Dominates 49ers on Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Totals four touchdowns Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Tosses three touchdowns•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Notches three touchdowns in victory•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...