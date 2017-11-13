Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Under constant pressure in loss

Prescott completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 176 yards and rushed six times for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys 27-7 loss to Atlanta. He also lost two fumbles.

Missing key cogs on offense and defense, this game was a mess for Dallas on both sides of the ball. The absence of OT Tyron Smith (groin) particularly affected Prescott, as the second-year quarterback was sacked eight times in addition to the two lost fumbles. It was the second time in the last three contests that the Mississippi State product was held without a touchdown pass. Nevertheless, his rushing ability can always bail his fantasy owners out, as it did on Sunday. He continues to be a top-tier QB heading into a Week 11 matchup with Philadelphia.