Prescott underwent surgery on his fractured right thumb Monday and is in line for a 6-to-8-week recovery timetable, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Prescott sustained the injury when his right hand hit the hand of Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett while throwing during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 19-3 loss. While Prescott stayed in the game for one more snap -- a screen pass to Ezekiel Elliott -- the quarterback left the game due to his inability to grip the football. Considering the aforementioned timeline, Prescott may be able to return for a Week 7 matchup with the Lions, but the Cowboys could opt to wait until after the team's Week 9 bye. In the meantime, Dallas will turn to Cooper Rush under center.