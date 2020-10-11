Prescott will undergo surgery on his right ankle Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Prescott suffered what the Cowboys have termed a "serious right ankle injury" during Sunday's game against the Giants, as he had his leg twisted up while being tackled. The star quarterback had to be carted off the field and was immediately transported to a local Arlington hospital, where he'll undergo surgery. Andy Dalton will slot into the starting lineup for Dallas as long as Prescott remains out.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Taken to hospital for evaluation•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Suffers gruesome injury•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Tops 500-yard mark vs. Browns•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Huge numbers in loss•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Lucrative day against Falcons•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Falls short on SNF•