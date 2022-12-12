Prescott completed 24 of 39 passes for 284 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans.

Heading into the game, it seemed likely that the Cowboys would be able to rely on their rushing attack to win over the lowly Texans. However, Dallas trailed for long portions of the game, so in turn, Prescott attempted his second-highest number of passes on the campaign. His actual performance was a mix of positive and negative, as he threw for a season-high 284 yards on the strength of four completions of more than 20 yards. However, Prescott also threw two picks -- the third time he's done so in his last five games. Prescott also failed to throw for multiple scores for only the second time in his last seven starts.