Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday the Cowboys are planning for Cooper Rush and not Prescott (thumb) to start Week 6 versus the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Prescott is scheduled to throw Wednesday, but unless he shows dramatic improvement in his ability to grip the football and ramps up the intensity of his throwing in the subsequent two days of practice, Rush will be making his fifth consecutive start this weekend. The Cowboys' Week 7 matchup with the Lions now looks to be the most realistic return date for Prescott. In any case, an official word on the Week 6 starter may not come until after Dallas has had a few days to monitor Prescott in practice.