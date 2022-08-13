Prescott isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason game at Denver, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
As expected, Prescott won't be available Saturday and likely won't suit up next Saturday at the Chargers, either. Coach Mike McCarthy said as much in late July, noting the Cowboys will evaluate whether the team's top skill-position talents will make an appearance in a game before Week 1. In Prescott's stead, Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci will handle QB duties for Dallas.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Preseason workload uncertain•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Should be more mobile this season•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Announces shoulder is healthy•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Agrees to contract restructure•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Has procedure on left shoulder•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Late comeback falls short•