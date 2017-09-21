Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Unlimited by ankle injury

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Thursday that Prescott (ankle) is experiencing no limitations and "seems pretty good physically moving around," Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Garrett's comments support what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week regarding the health of the team's franchise quarterback, who tweaked his ankle in a blowout loss to the Broncos on Sunday. With the Cowboys matching up with the Cardinals on Monday night, Prescott will benefit from an additional day to rest the ankle, but even in a shorter week, it wouldn't seem that the second-year player would be at any serious risk of missing time. It's expected that Prescott will be involved in the Cowboys' first practice of the week Thursday in at least a limited capacity.