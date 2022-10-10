Prescott (thumb) will likely need to practice for a full week before Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy inserts him back into the lineup, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The quarterback has been out since Week 1 after suffering a fracture in the thumb on his throwing hand, but backup Cooper Rush has led the team to four straight wins in his place, giving the team some breathing room to let Prescott fully heal up before he returns to action. Prescott will be re-evaluated by team doctors Tuesday, and even if he's cleared to begin throwing a football, there's still no guarantee he'll be an option for Week 6 against the Eagles.