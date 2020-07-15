Prescott will play this coming season under the Cowboys' franchise tag.
With the QB and the Cowboys unable to reach an agreement on a long-term extension by Wednesday's deadline, Prescott is now slated to earn $31.4 million in 2020 under the team's exclusive franchise tag, per ESPN's Todd Archer. The two sides won't be able to open up multi-year contract talks until after the coming season and it's possible that Prescott could be franchised again in 2021. In any case, the 26-year-old -- who logged a career high 4,902 passing yards in 2019 -- will continue to helm a Dallas offense that also features a strong wideout nucleus featuring Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and first-round draft pick CeeDee Lamb, as well as a top-tier running back in Ezekiel Elliott.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Given final offer ahead of deadline•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Extension talks not close•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Signs franchise tag•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Plans to sign franchise tender•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: In touch with new coach•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Contract length at issue•