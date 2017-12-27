Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Will play Week 17

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett confirmed Wednesday that Prescott and the team's other healthy starters would play Sunday against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys were officially eliminated from playoff contention with their Week 16 loss to the Seahawks, with Prescott's poor play during the game contributing heavily to his club's demise. Though the team has little at stake in Week 17, head coach Jason Garrett evidently wants the Cowboys to close the season on a high note, so the team's key contributors will suit up like usual. After posting a 16:4 TD:INT ratio and 7.0 YPA while adding four scores on the ground through Dalllas' first eight games, Prescott's production has cratered in the second half of the season. Over the club's last seven contests, Prescott sports a 5:9 TD:INT, 6.6 YPA and has two rushing touchdowns.