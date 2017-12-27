Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Will play Week 17
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett confirmed Wednesday that Prescott and the team's other healthy starters would play Sunday against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Cowboys were officially eliminated from playoff contention with their Week 16 loss to the Seahawks, with Prescott's poor play during the game contributing heavily to his club's demise. Though the team has little at stake in Week 17, head coach Jason Garrett evidently wants the Cowboys to close the season on a high note, so the team's key contributors will suit up like usual. After posting a 16:4 TD:INT ratio and 7.0 YPA while adding four scores on the ground through Dalllas' first eight games, Prescott's production has cratered in the second half of the season. Over the club's last seven contests, Prescott sports a 5:9 TD:INT, 6.6 YPA and has two rushing touchdowns.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Poor showing against Seattle•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Struggles in victory•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Produces career game versus Giants•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: No longer bothered by hand•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Set to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Downplays hand issue•
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...