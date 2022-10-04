Prescott (thumb) isn't in line to play in Sunday's game against the Rams, a source familiar with his situation tells Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News.

Though Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy hasn't officially ruled Prescott out from ending his three-game absence Sunday, the quarterback hasn't made enough notable progress in his recovery from right thumb surgery to realistically take back starting duties this weekend. Prescott was cleared to resume some light throwing last week, but team owner Jerry Jones noted earlier Tuesday that the 29-year-old isn't yet able to grip a football well enough to play. The Cowboys' decision to sign Will Grier off their practice squad implies that Prescott won't dress Sunday even as a backup option behind Cooper Rush, who is poised to pick up his fourth consecutive start. Prescott should still a realistic shot at returning to action Week 6 in Philadelphia.