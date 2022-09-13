Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Prescott (thumb) will not be placed on IR, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Jones said Prescott will avoid IR because he believes the franchise quarterback has a chance to play within the next four games, which goes against the 6-to-8-week recovery timetable reported by Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Prescott underwent successful surgery Monday to address his fractured right thumb, and the procedure included the insertion of a plate and a pin to stabilize a joint in his hand. Per Machota, the results of Monday's surgery have led the Cowboys to a more optimistic recovery timetable of 3-to-4 weeks, while Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News suggests the team is looking at a 4-to-6 week window. Further clarification on Prescott's expected return date could come soon, and whatever the case, Dallas will need to turn to Cooper Rush versus Cincinnati in Week 2.