Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Won't play in preseason

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Cowboys starters won't play in the preseason, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Schottenheimer didn't specify any particular players, but Prescott is the leader of Dallas' offense and will aim to ensure the unit is running on all cylinders by Week 1 against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 13. Prescott likely will be joined by RB Javonte Williams, WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens and TE Jake Ferguson, among others, on the sideline during exhibition action.