Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Prescott will not start Saturday's preseason matchup against the Ravens, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Prescott also sat out Dallas' preseason opener against the Rams last weekend, meaning his final opportunity to suit up for exhibition reps will be Friday, Aug. 22 against the Falcons. In his stead, No. 2 quarterback Joe Milton (elbow), and third-stringer Will Grier figure to again split reps. The 32-year-old signal-caller has spent training camp picking up an expanded scheme, much of which carries over from Schottenheimer's tenure as offensive coordinator last season, plus building chemistry with new No. 2 receiver George Pickens.