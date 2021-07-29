Prescott (shoulder) won't throw for at least two or three days, but he'll continue doing footwork drills and conditioning, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys hope Prescott can resume throwing this weekend, but Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram suggests it may not happen until next week. The good news for Prescott is that his injury isn't serious and doesn't have anything to do with the surgically repaired ankle.