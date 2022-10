Schultz exited Sunday's game at the Rams due to a right knee injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Schultz sprained his right PCL in Week 2 and missed one game as a result. While he was able to return Week 4 and practice in full during Week 5 prep, he limped off the field Sunday and visited with team trainers before the Cowboys labeled him questionable to return. If he's unable to do so, Schultz will finish the contest with no catches on one target.