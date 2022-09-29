Schultz (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Schultz took a seat Monday at the Giants after spraining his PCL in Week 2. Through two sessions this week, he's been limited while donning a brace on his right knee, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, but executive vice president Stephen Jones relayed to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Thursday that the Cowboys believe the tight end should be available Sunday versus the Commanders. In the end, though, Friday's injury report will be telling for Schultz's odds to do so.
