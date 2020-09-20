Schultz corralled nine of 10 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-39 win against the Falcons.

Fantasy GMs in leagues large and small will be rushing to the waiver wire to add the 24-year-old tight end, as he may have secured a key role within Dallas' high-octane passing attack as result of Blake Jarwin's torn ACL. Schultz attracted just 19 combined targets across his first 27 NFL appearances between 2018 and 2019, but he has already garnered 14 in the early going of the new campaign. The slate toughens up somewhat in Week 3, as the Cowboys take on a Seahawks defense that permitted just three catches and 38 receiving yards to the tight end position in its season opener.