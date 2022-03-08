The Cowboys may place the franchise tag on Schultz prior to Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The rumor mill has swirled around the Cowboys' receiving corps in recent days, with Amari Cooper potentially getting cut and Michael Gallup's (knee) reps negotiating an extension for the four-year pro. As a 2018 fourth-round pick, Schultz himself is due a new contract, but the team is considering placing the franchise tag on him to give more time to work out a new deal. If those talks fall through, though, he would be due $10.9 million under the tag in 2022. Schultz is coming off back-to-back productive seasons in which he reeled in 141 of 193 passes for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns in 33 contests.