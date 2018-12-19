Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Carving out modest role
Schultz has seen seven targets over the last two games, catching six of them for 60 yards.
While the rookie's snap count has been boosted since Geoff Swaim (wrist) got hurt, Schultz hasn't started seeing regular looks from Dak Prescott until the last couple of weeks. Blake Jarwin has emerged as the team's primary pass-catcher at tight end, however, putting a significant damper on Schultz's fantasy potential.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in your lineup...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country