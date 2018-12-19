Schultz has seen seven targets over the last two games, catching six of them for 60 yards.

While the rookie's snap count has been boosted since Geoff Swaim (wrist) got hurt, Schultz hasn't started seeing regular looks from Dak Prescott until the last couple of weeks. Blake Jarwin has emerged as the team's primary pass-catcher at tight end, however, putting a significant damper on Schultz's fantasy potential.