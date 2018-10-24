Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Catches first career pass
Schultz caught one of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Washington.
The three targets were Schultz's first bit of action on offense this season after being picked in the fourth round of this year's draft out of Stanford. More passes may be on the way. Starter Geoff Swaim is currently battling a sprained MCL ahead of the bye. Should Swaim be unavailable Week 9 against a stingy Titans defense, the rookie figures to battle Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers -- with just four catches between them this season -- for targets. Keep an eye on Swaim's health and how the depth chart shakes out in the weeks ahead.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8