Schultz caught one of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Washington.

The three targets were Schultz's first bit of action on offense this season after being picked in the fourth round of this year's draft out of Stanford. More passes may be on the way. Starter Geoff Swaim is currently battling a sprained MCL ahead of the bye. Should Swaim be unavailable Week 9 against a stingy Titans defense, the rookie figures to battle Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers -- with just four catches between them this season -- for targets. Keep an eye on Swaim's health and how the depth chart shakes out in the weeks ahead.