Schultz (thigh) wasn't listed on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday.
Near the conclusion of this past Sunday's loss to the Browns, Schultz took a helmet to his thigh, but the issue hasn't hurt his ability to take part in practice three days later. With Blake Jarwin (knee) on injured reserve, Schultz will be Dallas' No. 1 TE, which has translated to 18 receptions (on 28 targets) for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Expected to play Week 5•
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Hauls in TD against Browns•
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Modest numbers in Week 4•
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Breaks out with nine catches, TD•
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Four targets Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Minimal role in 2019•