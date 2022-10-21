Schultz doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Schultz was a full practice participant throughout the week and gets QB Dak Prescott back in the lineup this Sunday, but it's tough to trust the tight end for fantasy after he had an in-game setback with his PCL injury in Week 5 (10 snaps) and then a pregame setback Week 6 (zero snaps). While there's still time to get on track this season, Schultz has four targets and no catches since suffering the injury in a Week 2 win over Cincinnati.