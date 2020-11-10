Schultz caught four of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Steelers.

Schultz hasn't been bothered by the quarterback turnover through the past two weeks, as he produced 10 receptions for 101 yards on 15 targets while playing at least 95 percent of the snaps in each game. The third-year tight end now has a 35-383-2 line through nine games. The Cowboys may get Andy Dalton (concussion) back following the Week 10 bye.