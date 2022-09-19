Schultz (knee) is believed to have avoided a long-term injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.
Schultz was forced out of Sunday's win over the Bengals late due to a right knee injury, but the results of Monday's MRI reveal that he's avoided a worst-case scenario. The tight end's status for Week 3 versus the Giants will still need to be monitored, but it looks like Schultz could still have a chance of suiting up for Monday Night Football.
