Schultz caught seven of 10 targets for 70 yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

The third-year tight end has his highest yardage total since Week 4 while tying his season high in targets during the Cowboys' final outing of 2020. Schultz came into the season with low expectations, but a season-ending knee injury to Blake Jarwin in Week 1 thrust him into a starting role and he never looked back. Schultz caught multiple passes in 14 of his 15 starts, finishing the year with a 63-615-4 line on 89 targets after managing only 13 grabs through his first 27 NFL games. Jarwin is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp next season, but Schultz played well enough in his absence to earn a substantial role in 2021, even if he isn't the clear-cut starter.