Schultz, who's listed as questionable due to a knee injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schultz continues to battle lingering knee pain after spraining his PCL in Week 2, but he was able to catch all five of his targets for 49 yards against the Lions in Week 7, marking his best outing since the season opener. The tight end was limited at each practice during Week 8 prep, but barring any setbacks, he's line to suit up for a second consecutive contest. Fantasy managers should still confirm Schultz's status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff before locking him into lineups.