Schultz (thigh) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The tight end took a helmet to the thigh late in Sunday's loss to the Browns but the team is optimistic that he won't miss time. His level of participation in practice as the week progresses will give a clearer picture of his status heading into Sunday. If Schultz is limited, Blake Bell and Sean McKeon would see additional reps.
