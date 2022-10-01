Schultz (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports

The Cowboys will likely make the decision official closer to the Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but this is still encouraging news given Schultz missed the Week 3 contest against the Giants. The Cowboys are also expected to see the season debut of star wide receiver Michael Gallup meaning the entirety of the team's pass-catching corps should be healthy, albeit without quarterback Dak Prescott who remains out following thumb surgery.