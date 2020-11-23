Schultz caught four of six targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
The tight end continues to see fairly steady target volume no matter who is under center for the Cowboys, but with Andy Dalton back at the helm, Schultz was able to score his first TD since Week 4. He'll look to build on his red-zone chemistry with Dalton in a Thanksgiving Day clash with Washington.
