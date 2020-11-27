Schultz caught all five of his targets for 24 yards in Thursday's loss to Washington.

With Andy Dalton under consistent pressure from Chase Young and the Washington pass rush, Schultz was utilized as little more than a bail-out option by the veteran quarterback, with his longest reception going for only seven yards. The tight end has still caught at least four passes in four straight games, giving him a steady floor in PPR formats heading into Week 13's road clash with the Ravens.