Schultz caught all five of his targets for 49 yards in Sunday's win over the Lions.

After playing just nine snaps over the last two weeks due to knee trouble, Schultz returned to a regular role in the offense just in time to reunite with Dak Prescott, who was also back in action for the first time since Week 1. Schultz tied Noah Brown for the team lead in receptions on the afternoon, but his fantasy performance could have been bigger -- rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot was on the other end of a Prescott TD pass instead of Schultz late in the fourth quarter. The senior TE still appears to be Prescott's favorite security blanket however, giving him a solid fantasy floor heading into a Week 8 matchup with the Bears.