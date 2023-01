Schultz caught four of nine targets for 33 yards in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

It was a brutal day for the entire Cowboys' offense, but Schultz was still able to scratch out some PPR value and catch multiple passes for the 11th straight game. Heading into a wild-card round clash with the Buccaneers, the tight end will look to match or exceed his production from the teams' Week 1 meeting, when Schultz turned nine targets into seven catches for 62 yards.