Schultz caught one of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Dak Prescott looked his way more often after Blake Jarwin hurt his knee in the first half, but the extra targets didn't result in much production for Schultz. With Jarwin feared lost for the season due to a torn ACL, Schultz could step into a much more significant role in the offense as the Cowboys' primary receiving TE with Blake Bell mainly handling blocking assignments.