Schultz (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Schultz has missed two of the Cowboys' six games this season due to a sprained PCL in his right knee, including last Sunday at Philadelphia. With a full practice behind him to begin Week 7 prep, though, he appears to be healthy enough to give it a go this Sunday versus the Lions. Assuming he gets through Thursday and Friday unscathed, Schultz likely will be targeted by Dak Prescott (right thumb) instead of Cooper Rush this weekend after the former gained medical clearance to return to action.
