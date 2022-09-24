Schultz (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

We'll likely need to wait for more information from Dallas' camp as Schultz was listed as a limited participant in Saturday's practice, but considering it was only a walkthrough, it's hard to discern how much that stacks up against his previous two DNPs. Expect rookie Jake Ferguson to see significantly more playing time in the even Schultz is unable to play.