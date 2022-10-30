Schultz (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Schultz's reps were capped in practices Wednesday through Friday while he continued to manage the PCL sprain that kept him out of action Weeks 3 and 6, but the Cowboys didn't provide any indication he experienced a setback during his return to the lineup in the Week 7 win over the Lions. Even so, Schultz still took a questionable tag into the weekend, but his availability never seemed to be in much peril. Schultz should once again start and play the majority of the snaps at tight end Sunday while serving as a key target underneath for Dak Prescott.