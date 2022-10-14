Schultz (knee) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
He progressed to full practice participation Friday after limited showings Wednesday and Thursday. There's no doubt Schultz will suit up, but he's caught just one pass since suffering a PCL sprain Week 2, missing Week 3 entirely and then exiting early Week 5.
