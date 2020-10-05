Schultz caught four of eight targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

With Dak Prescott forced to air it out every week to try and compensate for the Cowboys' atrocious defense, Schultz is getting plenty of chances to make an impact, hauling in 17 catches on 24 targets for 208 yards and two TDs over that last three weeks. His production isn't likely to be consistent on a week-to-week basis given all the other options at Prescott's disposal, but the tight end end is still headed for a breakout season.