Schultz failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Commanders.

After missing Week 3 due to a sprained PCL in his right knee, Schultz returned to his role as the Cowboys' No. 1 tight end. Unfortunately, the veteran was unable to have an impact on offense as he was unable to reel in the three targets that came his way. Schultz played 90 percent of the Cowboys offensive snaps, so it appears there were no true limitations coming off his knee injury. The 26-year-old should receive a much needed boost in the in the coming weeks as quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) nears his return to field. Until then, Schultz will look to get going in what has been a disappointing start to the 2022 season. The Cowboys visit the Rams in Week 5.